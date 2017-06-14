Jon Hamm thinks he's guilty of oversharing.

The 46-year-old actor - who split from his long-time partner Jennifer Westfeldt in 2015 - admitted during a recent interview that being single ''sucks'', but on reflection, the 'Baby Driver' star believes he made a mistake in being so candid.

He explained: ''I usually overshare, is the problem. So, it wasn't necessarily important that I shared it, then I did and I'm sort of regretting it.''

The former 'Mad Men' star also confirmed he is still single and that he remains uncertain of what he's looking for in a woman.

He told ET Online: ''It's impossible to say.''

During his recent interview with InStyle magazine, Jon admitted he'd found it hard to readjust to single life, having previously dated Jennifer for 18 years.

The Hollywood star shared: ''It's fine. It's hard. It's hard to be single after being together for a long time. It's really hard. It sucks.''

Jon and Jennifer split in September 2015, shortly after the actor had spent a spell in rehab due to alcohol abuse.

At the time of their separation, the duo released a joint statement in which they promised to ''continue to be supportive of each other''.

The statement read: ''With great sadness, we have decided to separate, after 18 years of love and shared history.

''We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward.''

A source close to the situation said that Jon's ''party-heavy lifestyle'' was one of the contributing factors behind their split.

The insider explained: ''Jon and Jennifer really fought hard to make their relationship work, Jennifer more so than Jon.

''They were together for many years, but in the end, it was too much work. It's no secret that Jon likes to go out and leads a very party-heavy lifestyle. And Jennifer was just tired of that.''