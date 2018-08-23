Jon Hamm and Ed Harris have joined the 'Top Gun' sequel.
The 'Baby Driver' actor and the 'Westworld' star, along with Lewis Pullman, are the latest names added to the cast of the long-awaited sequel, which will see Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reprise their roles from the original 1986 movie, though no details of their roles have been released.
The film will also star Miles Teller in the lead role as the son of Goose, Maverick's wingman, who was played by Anthony Edwards in the original movie, as well as Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro.
However, the previously-announced Thomasin McKenzie has had to depart the project due to scheduling issues.
The movie, which is tentatively titled 'Top Gun: Maverick' after Tom's character, is set in a world where aerial combat is increasingly shifting from crewed aircraft to drones, though there is still a need for human pilots.
Director Joseph Kosinski previously hinted at what fans can expect from the follow-up.
Teasing that that film will focus on Maverick's time in the modern armed forces, he said: ''The Navy is very different now than it was in 1986. Back then, they hadn't been in any war for 15 or 20 years at that point.
''Now, here in 2017, the Navy's been at war for 20 years. It's just a different world now, so you can't remake the first movie. It has to adapt.''
'Top Gun: Maverick' is set to start production in San Diego in September.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
