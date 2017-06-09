Jon Hamm has joined the cast of 'Tag'.

The 46-year-old actor is set to star in the upcoming comedy movie alongside the previously announced cast which includes Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis and Rashida Jones.

'Tag' is based on a true story featured in The Wall Street Journal in 2013 about a group of friends who have been playing an intense version of the children's playground game of the same for around 30 years.

In the newspaper feature, it was revealed that 10 class mates from Gonzaga Preparatory School in Spokane, Washington, had started playing the game in school and had kept it going for 23 years after graduating. The friends would enter each other's homes and schedule their vacations around the game.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jon will play ''an overachiever, both in high school and in life, who is now a successful businessman'', with Jeremy and Hannibal playing members of the gang. As of yet, no other details on the cast have been announced.

Jeff Tomsic is in charge of directing the feature, which is working from a script penned by Mark Steilen and Rob McKittrick.

Mark Steilen will also work on the project as a producer, alongside Todd Garner and Sean Robins.

'Tag' is expected to start filming in Atlanta next month, and has been scheduled for a June 29 2018 release date.

Meanwhile, if his role requires any stunts it's unlikely Jon will do them himself, as he recently said he no longer feels ''comfortable'' putting himself at risk.

He said: ''I try to do as little [stunt work] as possible because I'm 45 years old and I break easily.

''You know, I think especially when you're closing down highways and when you've got a lot of multi-ton vehicles involved with things, I would much rather let professionals with way bigger insurance policies handle things like that, but when it scales down into smaller stuff we've been very involved.''