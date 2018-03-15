Jon Hamm is currently in talks to star with Natalie Portman in the upcoming astronaut drama 'Pale Blue Dot'.
The 47-year-old actor - who is best known for his role as Don Draper in 'Mad Men' - will play Portman's fellow astronaut alter-ego, Variety report.
Portman took over the role from Reese Witherspoon after she walked away from the role in the Noah Hawley-directed movie in November last year due to a scheduling conflict.
'Pale Blue Dot' tells the story of a married American astronaut, who returns to Earth after a mission and starts an affair with a fellow astronaut - who will be played by Hamm.
As the female astronaut (Portman) heads into a downward spiral, she loses her connection to her family and then her lover begins another affair with a trainee.
The movie - which is based on a script by Brian C Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi - centres on the idea that astronauts can lose touch with reality after spending lengthy periods of time in space.
After his role in 'Mad Men', Hamm has gone on to star in a number of roles including 'Black Mirror' and 'Million Dollar Arm'.
And last year, Hamm starred as the villain in Edgar Wright's heist film 'Baby Driver' and in an interview with InStyle Magazine in June, the Hollywood hunk said he loves Wright's work.
He said: ''Edgar is an original artist, and I just love his work.
''Whether his films are commercially successful, I don't give a s**t about.''
In the same interview, Hamm - who split from his partner Jennifer Westfeldt after 18 years back in 2015 - revealed he thinks it ''sucks'' being single.
He said: ''It's fine. It's hard. It's hard to be single after being together for a long time.
''It's really hard. It sucks.''
