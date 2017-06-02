Jon Hamm ''breaks easily''.

The 'Baby Driver' actor admits he is reluctant to do any of his own stunts on his movie sets because he is worried about getting injured and he no longer feels as ''comfortable'' as he used to putting himself at risk.

He said: ''I try to do as little [stunt work] as possible because I'm 45 years old and I break easily.

''You know, I think especially when you're closing down highways and when you've got a lot of multi-ton vehicles involved with things, I would much rather let professionals with way bigger insurance policies handle things like that, but when it scales down into smaller stuff we've been very involved.

''There's a lot of guns, there's a lot of jumping over things, I remember at one point Ansel (Elgort, 'Baby Driver' co-star) had what looked like a very dangerous thing jumping over this moving thing that I was like, 'Really glad I'm not doing that.'

''But I mean, I think it's a really a function of personal comfort. I used to be a lot more comfortable with doing a lot of that stuff and now I'm a lot less comfortable the day after doing a lot of that stuff.''

But Jon's co-star, 23-year-old Ansel, couldn't wait to get stuck into the action aspects of the film, even if he did make his co-stars nervous.

He told Collider: ''I finally got to do some driving today. I was glad. Like, at first they just wanted me to like, drive fast and then stuff, but it had an emergency break in the car, so I asked the stunt guy, I was like, 'Do you mind if I skid to stop with the e-brake and slide the car a little bit?' And he was like, 'Just don't go past your mark' And I was like, 'I won't!'

''And the cameraman was standing there and I had to slide up to him. Everyone in the car got pretty f***ing nervous.''