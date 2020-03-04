Jon Hamm is in talks to star in Steven Soderbergh's 'Kill Switch'.

According to Collider, the 'Richard Jewell' star is set to play a cop in the film, which features Don Cheadle and Sebastian Stan.

Josh Brolin had previously been approached for the project but was forced to pull out because of scheduling conflicts with his Amazon Prime Video series 'Outer Range'.

Based on a script by Ed Solomon, the film is described as a 1950s crime drama set in Detroit about a trio of criminals who carry out a home invasion, only to wonder if they've been double-crossed when the job goes sideways. Hamm is set to play a police officer on the tail of the criminals.

The film will be produced by Casey Silver and is expected to begin shooting this summer. The project is currently without a home, but is expected to land at HBO Max after Steven signed a three-year-overall deal with the network, which is also distributing his next film 'Let Them All Talk'.

Steven, 57, has previously directed the 'Ocean's' trilogy as well as 'Magic Mike' and 'Logan Lucky'.

Jon will soon be seen alongside Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and he has also finished filming John Patrick Stanley's romantic drama 'Wild Mountain Thyme', which pairs him with Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan.

The 48-year-old actor's previous credits include 'Mad Men', in which he won an Emmy for his role as Don Draper.

He has also appeared in films such as 'Bad Times at the El Royale' and 'Lucy in the Sky'.

According to sources, Cedric The Entertainer is also in talks for the project. His recent credits include Chris Rock's romantic comedy 'Top Five' and Paul Schrader's searing drama 'First Reformed'.