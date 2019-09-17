Jon Hamm and Lindsay Shookus have sparked speculation they are dating.

The 'Mad Men' star and the 'SNL' producer enjoyed an outing to the Broadway premiere of 'Derren Brown: Secret' in New York over the weekend and onlookers said the pair appeared to be on a date.

A source told PEOPLE: ''They sat together on the aisle and looked like they were having a great time. Both raved about the show at intermission, too.

It very much felt like they were on a date. When they were talking to one another, they locked eyes and were smiling the whole time.''

Both are currently single; Jon, 48, was previously in a longterm relationship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt from 1997 to 2015.

Lindsay, 39, has had an on/off relationship with Ben Affleck since 2017 but the pair called time on their romance in April.

The pair dated for over a year before their first split last year, but after reconciling in March, they put their romance on hold once again and went their separate ways.

A source said at the time: ''She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in LA and while they love and respect each other they just saw it wasn't going to work. They really gave it another solid try. They will always have love for each other.''

Ben is based in LA where he co-parents Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whilst Lindsay works in New York where she shares custody of her daughter with her former spouse Kevin Miller.

Previously, a source claimed the 'Justice League' star ''loved'' being with Lindsay, and said the pair had ''picked up where they left off'' their romance.

The insider said: ''Ben and Lindsay have picked back up where they left off at this point. [They] are spending time together.

''He loves to be with her. They are both focusing on their families.''

Ben and Lindsay first got back in touch following their August split in February, but sources noted at the time that it wasn't unusual for the actor to be talking to Lindsay.

A source said: ''[They are] back in contact. They've known each other for years and there have been other periods of time where they didn't speak. But they always seem to end up talking again.''