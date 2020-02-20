'The Mandalorian' is getting its own range of merchandise.

The hit 'Star Wars' spin-off series - which is currently available on Disney+ - will be getting its very own line of officially licensed merchandise, including toys, collectibles, books, home goods, apparel, games, accessories and more, inspired by the characters in the series.

The Child - known affectionately as Baby Yoda - will be the main focus point of the merchandise, including an exclusive animatronic figure of the character, which has been made by Hasbro and will be available to preorder from Thursday (20.02.20) from most major retailers.

There will also be a LEGO construction set featuring the Mandalorian's Razor Crest ship, as well as a LEGO BrickHeadz building kit, which will feature the Mandalorian and the Child.

Some products in the line will be exclusive to shopDisney.uk, Disney stores, and Disney Parks, before hitting retail later this year.

'The Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau said: ''Finding ways to engage and surprise audiences with this new 'Star Wars' story has been a tremendous opportunity. And holding back on product development will give everyone the chance to discover the character affectionately known to fans as 'Baby Yoda' together. This is something special in the age of spoilers. I am so appreciative of the partnership with the teams at Lucasfilm and Disney who are translating these characters into products for fans to enjoy.''

Whilst Ken Potrock, president, consumer products commercialisation, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, added: ''From breakout characters like the Child to the beloved Skywalker Saga and everything in between, Star Wars has the ability to connect with fans generation after generation. It's an honour to be able to deliver products and experiences that allow our fans around the world to celebrate their favourite characters and stories 365 days a year.''

The show is currently available on Disney+ in the US, and will launch in the UK when the streaming service lands on March 24.