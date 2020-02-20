'The Mandalorian' is getting its own range of merchandise, including toys, collectibles, books, home goods, apparel, games, accessories and more, mainly inspired by the Child.
'The Mandalorian' is getting its own range of merchandise.
The hit 'Star Wars' spin-off series - which is currently available on Disney+ - will be getting its very own line of officially licensed merchandise, including toys, collectibles, books, home goods, apparel, games, accessories and more, inspired by the characters in the series.
The Child - known affectionately as Baby Yoda - will be the main focus point of the merchandise, including an exclusive animatronic figure of the character, which has been made by Hasbro and will be available to preorder from Thursday (20.02.20) from most major retailers.
There will also be a LEGO construction set featuring the Mandalorian's Razor Crest ship, as well as a LEGO BrickHeadz building kit, which will feature the Mandalorian and the Child.
Some products in the line will be exclusive to shopDisney.uk, Disney stores, and Disney Parks, before hitting retail later this year.
'The Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau said: ''Finding ways to engage and surprise audiences with this new 'Star Wars' story has been a tremendous opportunity. And holding back on product development will give everyone the chance to discover the character affectionately known to fans as 'Baby Yoda' together. This is something special in the age of spoilers. I am so appreciative of the partnership with the teams at Lucasfilm and Disney who are translating these characters into products for fans to enjoy.''
Whilst Ken Potrock, president, consumer products commercialisation, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, added: ''From breakout characters like the Child to the beloved Skywalker Saga and everything in between, Star Wars has the ability to connect with fans generation after generation. It's an honour to be able to deliver products and experiences that allow our fans around the world to celebrate their favourite characters and stories 365 days a year.''
The show is currently available on Disney+ in the US, and will launch in the UK when the streaming service lands on March 24.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
Carl Casper is a chef working at one of the top restaurants of Miami. Food...
At age 71, Martin Scorsese proves with this riotous romp that he's one of the...
It's a wild ride of drinking, drugs, debauchery and deception when the ambitious Jordan Belfort...