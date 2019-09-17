Jon Favreau wants to make a 'Star Wars Holiday Special'.

The 'Lion King' director - who will be helming 'The Mandalorian' series for Disney+ - revealed he would love to take part in a new iteration of the 1978 television one off, which has been panned by fans and critics over the past 40 years.

He told Entertainment Tonight: ''I would love to do a 'Holiday Special'. If you want to see a 'Holiday Special', let Disney+ know.''

Over time, the musical spin-off - which sees Chewbacca and Han Solo heading to the Wookiee planet of Kashyyyk for 'Life Day' - has become something of a cult classic, but it only aired once and was never rebroadcast.

There only bootleg copies available now, but it still holds some significance for the 'Star Wars' universe as an animated segment features the first official on-screen appearance of fan favourite bounty hunter Boba Fett.

The 52-year-old star added: ''I love the 'Holiday Special' - certain sequences more than others. I love the introduction of Boba Fett and that rifle that he had.

That animated piece still holds up. It's pretty cool. I draw inspiration from that.''

Last year, a proposed Boba Fett spin-off film was scrapped with Lucasfilm deciding to focus on the highly anticipated series 'The Mandalorian' instead.

Favreau is taking charge for the upcoming live action show, and he previously admitted the ''Star Wars universe'' will see the emergence of a new ''lone gunfighter warrior''.

A statement on his Instagram account read: ''After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

''We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.''