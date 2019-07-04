Jon Favreau ''didn't always know what was going on'' with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The filmmaker - who directed the first two 'Iron Man' movies and then acted as an executive producer on the 'Avengers' blockbusters - admitted he sometimes found it hard to keep track because of the overlap when it came to working on each project.

He told Variety: ''With the Marvel things, they have so many films happening at the same time and all of them interweave with one another. ''Oftentimes you're not exactly sure what's happening, even me. I'm an executive producer on 'Endgame,' I didn't always know what was going on.''

Favreau, 52, reprises the on-screen role of bodyguard Happy Hogan in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', and his relationship with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has changed after Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) death in 'Endgame'.

He added: ''In the beginning, I was kind of annoyed by him and I was a babysitter assigned to look after him in the background of what was happening in 'Civil War,' but now after 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame' all the characters have been through a lot emotionally.

''I like what this relationship has evolved to, and, of course, working with an actor like Tom Holland with scenes that are both funny and emotional is great because I don't get to act like this that often.''

Meanwhile, the star - who has also directed the new live action 'Lion King' reboot - recently admitted to being thrilled by the emergence of streaming services, saying it has helped to change the landscape of the movie business.

He said: ''Now you can make specific material and content for specific groups as long as you're doing a good job, and they're loyal to it, and they like what you're doing, there's room in this new ecosystem, and so it's going to be very interesting to see what now just Lucasfilm does, but Marvel does, and Disney ... but the opportunity to do things that don't have to compete on a blockbuster weekend in the summer and the holidays.''