Jon Favreau feels excited by the movie industry's ''new ecosystem''.

The 52-year-old actor - who has also directed the eagerly awaited 'Lion King' movie - has admitted to being thrilled by the emergence of streaming services, saying it has helped to change the landscape of the movie business.

He explained: ''I'm sort of getting a part of the new Disney streaming service, and all of these new technologies are new platforms are emerging, and all sorts of really cool ... because it's not like network television or not like blockbuster films where everybody has to be ... everything has to be made for all audiences.

''Now you can make specific material and content for specific groups as long as you're doing a good job, and they're loyal to it, and they like what you're doing, there's room in this new ecosystem, and so it's going to be very interesting to see what now just Lucasfilm does, but Marvel does, and Disney ... but the opportunity to do things that don't have to compete on a blockbuster weekend in the summer and the holidays, so I'm seeing a lot of.''

Jon also said that the industry's evolution is encouraging ''fresh voices and fresh takes'' to emerge.

He told Collider: ''It takes a while for this to ripple through to the audiences.

''But you're starting to see out there with all the different ways of delivering content, you're seeing a lot of material coming out, and it allows for fresh voices and fresh takes, and certainly something like Marvel has a lot of opportunities, because there's so many characters that might not warrant a huge movie, but that weave together, and you get a lot of chapters.

''So it's kind of exciting to see what's going to happen.''