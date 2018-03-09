Jon Favreau ''can't wait'' to start working on a new 'Star Wars' TV series, which he will write and executive produce for Disney's new on-demand service.
Jon Favreau is to write and executive produce a new live-action 'Star Wars' TV series.
The 51-year-old filmmaker will work on the show for Disney's upcoming on-demand service, which will rival the likes of Netflix, and it will mark the franchise's first voyage into the world of live-action TV.
Jon said in a statement: ''If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the 'Star Wars' universe, I wouldn't have believed you.
''I can't wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.''
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is delighted Jon is set to write and exec produce the series.
She added: ''I couldn't be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform.
''Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.''
Jon known for his work with Disney having made a live-action remake of 'The Jungle Book' in 2016, and he also directed both 'Iron Man' and 'Iron Man 2'.
What's more, he will voice a ''cool and important alien'' in the forthcoming 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.
He shared a photo of himself alongside the movie's director, Ron Howard, and its writer Lawrence Kasdan on Twitter last month.
Ron retweeted Jon's post - which was simply captioned ''#starwars #solo'' - and wrote: ''Wondering why we r all together? @Jon_Favreau is voicing a very cool & important alien character for #HanSolo Flattered & fortunate I could pull him away from his #LionKing directing duties (sic)''.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
Carl Casper is a chef working at one of the top restaurants of Miami. Food...
At age 71, Martin Scorsese proves with this riotous romp that he's one of the...
It's a wild ride of drinking, drugs, debauchery and deception when the ambitious Jordan Belfort...