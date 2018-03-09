Jon Favreau is to write and executive produce a new live-action 'Star Wars' TV series.

The 51-year-old filmmaker will work on the show for Disney's upcoming on-demand service, which will rival the likes of Netflix, and it will mark the franchise's first voyage into the world of live-action TV.

Jon said in a statement: ''If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the 'Star Wars' universe, I wouldn't have believed you.

''I can't wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.''

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is delighted Jon is set to write and exec produce the series.

She added: ''I couldn't be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform.

''Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.''

Jon known for his work with Disney having made a live-action remake of 'The Jungle Book' in 2016, and he also directed both 'Iron Man' and 'Iron Man 2'.

What's more, he will voice a ''cool and important alien'' in the forthcoming 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

He shared a photo of himself alongside the movie's director, Ron Howard, and its writer Lawrence Kasdan on Twitter last month.

Ron retweeted Jon's post - which was simply captioned ''#starwars #solo'' - and wrote: ''Wondering why we r all together? @Jon_Favreau is voicing a very cool & important alien character for #HanSolo Flattered & fortunate I could pull him away from his #LionKing directing duties (sic)''.