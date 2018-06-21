Jon Bon Jovi claims he was surprised to learn Pink used to have a crush on him because he thought her affections were with Richie Sambora.
Jon Bon Jovi thought Pink had a crush on Richie Sambora.
The 'What About Us' hitmaker recently spoke of her childhood feelings for the singer, but the news came as a surprise to the 'Livin' on a Prayer' singer as he always thought her affections were with his Bon Jovi bandmate.
Jon told 'Extra': ''When we did meet many years ago, I always figured she had a crush on Richie [Sambora], not me. Now we find out all these years later, she liked the singer!''
Pink - who has children Willow, six, and 17-month-old Jameson with husband Carey Hart - previously admitted she almost ''threw up'' when she heard the ''devastating'' news her pin-up had married Dorothea Hurley in 1989.
She recalled: ''[I was] probably seven or eight.
''I still remember I was in the car coming home from singing lessons and they said on the radio that he married his high school sweetheart Dorothea, and I almost threw up in my mouth.
''I ripped his posters off the wall, threw them out, and didn't come out of my room for days. I was devastated. It was the first time someone ever broke my heart.''
Though Jon claims he only just found out about the 'Raise Your Glass' singer's crush, she previously revealed she had told him how much he'd broken her heart when they first met.
She shared: ''I told him the first time I met him.
''We did a radio show in New Jersey and I think I was like, 22, and I was like, 'How are you guys? Are you happy, you and Dorothea?'''
And in response to her confession, the 56-year-old rocker - who is still happily married to Dorothea, the mother of his four kids - sent her a massive flower arrangement, which featured a pair of leather pants attached to the basket.
Pink explained: ''The flower basket was like, life-sized, and there was a pair of leather pants with a note that said 'Now you can finally get into my pants.''
