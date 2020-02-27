Jon Bon Jovi is planning to address Prince Harry as 'The Artist Formerly Known as Prince'.

The 57-year-old singer is set to meet the British royal at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday (28.02.20) - where he'll be re-recording his 2019 track 'Unbroken' for the upcoming Invictus Games - and after Harry recently announced plans to step back as a senior member of the royal family, Bon Jovi revealed the tongue-in-cheek nickname he's created for him, which references how late 'Purple Rain' hitmaker Prince was known when he changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol in 1993.

The music star quipped: ''I've been asking, 'What do I do? How do I address him?' And then I realised I'm gonna call him 'The Artist Formerly Known as Prince.'''

The upcoming recording session will be one of Prince Harry's last official engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

And Jon has already promised to get him involved with the session.

He said: ''I'm gonna hand him a tambourine and see what he's got going.''

The Invictus Games is an Olympic-style event for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel.

Jon has also invited the Invictus Games' choir to sing on the new track.

He told 'The Chris Evans Breakfast Show': ''My idea and letter to him at the time was, 'I'd like to give you the single. I would love to give something back to the people you care [about] ... but I want them to be the singers'.

''It's the 'We Are the World' for this song. I've got 12 veterans. They'll sing the chorus to the existing track, which I did, and then it'll be on the new record.

''We'll release it as a single here in time for their Games and hopefully raise them some money.''

The next edition of the Invictus Games is being staged in The Hague, in the Netherlands, in May.