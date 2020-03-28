Jon Bon Jovi believes his teenage son had a ''mild version'' of coronavirus.

The Bon Jovi frontman has claimed his 17-year-old son Jacob recently came down with a form of COVID-19, and whilst he took measures to quarantine himself away from the rest of the family - including siblings Stephanie, 26, Jesse, 25, and Romeo, 15, as well as his mother Dorothea - his symptoms were not serious.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' via video chat, Jon said: ''The whole family is together, all the kids are here with us. We've been here 15 days now, not that I'm counting. Everyone here, Jake had a mild version of it just the intestinal kind.''

The 'Livin' on a Prayer' hitmaker and his family took quarantine seriously, and after visiting with a private doctor, Jacob has begun to feel much better.

Jon explained: ''Dorothea created the quarantine zone, you know, with the laundry room being triaged and no one could go in there unless they had gloves and a mask and she had a bathrobe on backwards and different slippers. But we kept him in there until all of the symptoms had cleared and now he's a hundred percent.''

And whilst they're convinced the illness Jacob had was coronavirus, they have been unable to get a test for the teenager as it proved ''pretty difficult'' to get hold of one.

Jon added: ''It stemmed from some of the young guys that we had taken in here that also tested, they were tested and tested positive and had the main symptoms but they had left, and so we just followed those same protocols.''

Meanwhile, the 'It's My Life' singer recently wrote a new song inspired by the coronavirus pandemic called 'Do What You Can', and is asking fans to write the track's second verse.

He said of the song: ''It first of all goes to show the healing power of music. It shows that kind of community like in those situations before - like 9/11 or Superstorm Sandy or now this - this is the time people come together and we shine a light on it and the truth is, little situations like this are happening every day to somebody across the country. This is that opportunity for me to show somebody else we are together.''