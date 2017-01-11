Frontman Jon Bon Jovi announced the competition on Facebook live on Tuesday (10Jan16), with wannabe rock acts having to upload audition videos to the band's website, or the Facebook pages of the band or tour promoter Live Nation to enter.

Bosses at Live Nation will then narrow down the entrants to 10 finalists shortlisted to play at each date on their This House Is Not For Sale tour, with the successful act chosen by Bon Jovi's management.

"Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time," said Jon in a statement, hailing the competition as a way for his group to help the rock stars of the future.

"That's the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you're ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music."

The new competition marks the latest attempt by the rockers to promote local musicians on a tour, as they signed up unheralded acts to appear on their 2006 and 2010 tours.

The House Is Not For Sale tours begins on 8 February (17) in Greenville, South Carolina, with the rockers playing venues across the U.S. and Canada before concluding the trek in Toronto on 11 April (17).