Bon Jovi are holding a competition to find an opening act for their tour.

The 'Livin' On A Prayer' hitmakers - comprised of Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Phil X, and Hugh McDonald - are heading out on the 'This House Is Not For Sale Tour' around North American throughout February, March, and April, and are now holding a competition to find a selection of acts to help kick off the shows.

Writing a statement on their website, the band said: ''Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time. That's the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you're ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music.''

To enter the competition - which is being promoted by Live Nation - hopeful acts must upload their audition videos to Bon Jovi's website, or via the Bon Jovi or Live Nation Facebook pages.

Live Nation will then choose 10 finalists, and from those the 'It's My Life' rockers will then pick six winners, one for each block of dates, averaging at each winner playing around five shows.

According to the website: ''Those chosen will demonstrate that they have the sound, style, and substance to open an arena show.''

And this isn't the first time the rockers have enlisted the help of local and regional artists to help them on their tours, as they previously called for local support on 2006's 'Have A Nice Day Tour' and 2010's 'The Circle Tour'.

For one lucky support act, the tour even involves two nights at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York in April.

The competition is open now, and the final set of winners will be picked on or around March 12 2017.