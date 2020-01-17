Jon Bernthal is to play tennis coach Rich Macci in 'King Richard', which tells the story of how Richard Williams guided daughters Venus and Serena to tennis greatness.
Jon Bernthal is to play Venus and Serena Williams' tennis coach Rich Macci in 'King Richard'.
Reinaldo Marcus Green's upcoming movie tells the story of how Richard Williams (Will Smith) helped his daughters - who grew up in working-class Compton in Los Angeles - become international stars on the courts.
The 'Ford vs Ferrari' star will portray the man responsible for training the tennis aces from a very young age.
Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton are set to play the young Venus and Serena respectively, whilst Aunjanue Ellis will play their mother, Brandi.
Will, 50, is among the producing team, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her brother, Caleb Pinkett, also serving as executive producers.
The famous sisters were still teenagers when Serena, now 38, won the US Open in 1999 and Venus, 39, won Wimbledon in 2000.
Serena has gone on to win a total of 23 individual Grand Slam tournaments, whilst Venus has won seven Grand Slam titles.
Speaking of her father's influence on her life, Serena previously said: ''He's been the most important person in my career. I do miss my dad obviously. I miss him all the time.
''I call him. I try to reach out to him a lot. He calls me. He watches my matches. He still tells me things that I'm not doing right.
''It all started with an idea. It was his idea. It's changed sports. It's changed history.''
Zach Baylin is penning the script.
The Warner Bros. flick is slated for release on November 25.
