JoJo felt ''free'' after being released by her record label.

The 29-year-old singer - who topped the charts around the world during her teens - was involved in a dispute with her label after her meteoric rise, and JoJo has now admitted to feeling relieved when she was finally released from her contract with Blackground Records.

JoJo - who took legal action against the record label in a bid to be released from her deal - shared: ''I didn't get any money. I didn't get any damages or anything like that.

''I just walked away being able to sign another record contract. I was like, 'Let's go!' I was free.''

Since then, JoJo has launched her own record label through a partnership with Warner Records.

And the 'Leave (Get Out)' hitmaker is set to release a new album later this year.

She told Uproxx: ''This journey has been a journey of learning how to love myself.

''I feel really lucky, really, really grateful for the longevity that I have and for the resilience that I do have. But I work on it every day. I want to create a life for myself and I want to create a legacy.''

JoJo also revealed how she and her mother were initially wooed by the label.

At the time, the young pop star was convinced they were ''creating something that was going to last forever''.

She shared: ''My label got my mom a car, got us an apartment and I had my own room for the first time.

''They felt like family to us, and I think that's what both my mom and I were really longing for deep down.

''Both of us come from very unstable family situations and they really appealed to that within us - that we were creating something that was going to last forever.''