JoJo has re-recorded and released updated versions of her first two studio albums 'JoJo' and 'The High Road' and two new singles following a seven-year dispute with her former label Background Records which prevented the star's original LPs from appearing on streaming sevices.
The pop star has unveiled new versions of her debut LP 'JoJo' from 2004 and follow-up 'The High Road' from 2006 and included two new singles, named 'Disaster' and 'Demonstrate'.
The 'Leave (Get Out)' hitmaker had to recreate the records due to a contractual row with her former label Background Records, whom removed the original tracks from streaming services.
JoJo unveiled the new recordings on her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Thursday (20.12.18) - on what was also her 28th birthday - with each previewed song accompanied by the message ''Love, Jo''.
Fans have gone wild for the star's updated versions of her iconic tracks with one writing: ''Omg throwback!!! Yasss (sic)''
And another writing: ''Ok, a bop. These songs better get the recognition they deserved. (sic)''
JoJo signed a deal with the label at 13 years old but after a lengthy lawsuit she was able to rid herself from Background Records and sign a new deal with Interscope.
Last year, the singer took to Twitter to inform her fans about Background Records decision to take her music off streaming platforms, tweeting: ''My former label removed my music, I unfortunately have absolutely no control over what they do or don't do. I want to let bygones be bygones. I pray one day they put my music back up.''
