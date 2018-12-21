JoJo has re-recorded and re-released her first two albums.

The pop star has unveiled new versions of her debut LP 'JoJo' from 2004 and follow-up 'The High Road' from 2006 and included two new singles, named 'Disaster' and 'Demonstrate'.

The 'Leave (Get Out)' hitmaker had to recreate the records due to a contractual row with her former label Background Records, whom removed the original tracks from streaming services.

JoJo unveiled the new recordings on her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Thursday (20.12.18) - on what was also her 28th birthday - with each previewed song accompanied by the message ''Love, Jo''.

Fans have gone wild for the star's updated versions of her iconic tracks with one writing: ''Omg throwback!!! Yasss (sic)''

And another writing: ''Ok, a bop. These songs better get the recognition they deserved. (sic)''

JoJo signed a deal with the label at 13 years old but after a lengthy lawsuit she was able to rid herself from Background Records and sign a new deal with Interscope.

Last year, the singer took to Twitter to inform her fans about Background Records decision to take her music off streaming platforms, tweeting: ''My former label removed my music, I unfortunately have absolutely no control over what they do or don't do. I want to let bygones be bygones. I pray one day they put my music back up.''