JoJo has performed a coronavirus-inspired rewrite of her hit song 'Leave (Get Out)' on social media.
The 29-year-old pop star has decided to rewrite her chart-topping track from 2004 in a bid to stress the importance of social distancing and self-isolating amid the pandemic.
JoJo debuted the revised version of the song, titled 'Chill (Stay In)', on Instagram and TikTok.
In the new chorus, she sings: ''Stay In! Right now! Do it for humanity! I'm dead***! About that! But we will survive / So you gon' learn how to cook now / and practice good hygiene / I know you're bored and want to f**k around but not on me.''
JoJo also stressed the importance of using ''common sense'' amid the crisis.
She sings: ''Tell me why you acting so confused / When the CDC laid it out for you / Come on I know you're not dumb / To go behind by my back and hit the bar / Shows how immature you really are / Keep exposure to a minimum.''
Meanwhile, JoJo is poised to release her new album, 'Good to Know', in May, and the singer recently explained the meaning of the album's title.
She said: ''I called the album 'Good To Know' because of everything I've learned in the past few years - every piece of feedback, criticism (internal or external), whatever it is - it's all just information. And it's all good!
''I've been lucky to have the space to reflect on my own journey up to now, and I hope people can take comfort in the fact that I am not anywhere near perfect, and I will never sugar-coat anything.
''We are all constantly living and learning, and that's what makes this life so fun.''
