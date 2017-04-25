JoJo has slammed her former record label for removing her music from Spotify.

Fans of the 'Leave (Get Out)' hitmaker - real name Joanna Levesque - won't find her self-titled debut album on the music streaming site, and after one fan asked why, the star blamed her ''former label'' for removing the music, claiming she has ''no control'' over what they do with her tracks.

One fan wrote on Twitter: ''Why did you remove your timeless music from Spotify? Do you hate us-- aka your fans? @iamjojo (sic)''

To which JoJo responded: ''My former label removed my music. I unfortunately have absolutely no control over what they do or don't do.''

And her response triggered an onslaught of questions from other fans in regards to the album, with one fan asking if the 26-year-old singer thinks she'll ever get the rights to her music back.

The fan asked: ''do u think u could somehow get the rights to ur music and then put it up on Spotify? they cant keep it locked up forever (sic)''

JoJo then replied: ''Somehow? Probably. Is that my focus right now? No. I want to let bygones be bygones. I pray one day they put my music back up.''

The debut album from the 'Save My Soul' singer - which was released in 2004 when JoJo was just 14 years old - also isn't available to buy on iTunes according to Billboard.com, although it can be streamed via Apple Music.

And it isn't the first time JoJo has slammed her former record label either, as she said last year she was told to ''lose weight fast'' or risk not having her album released.

She said: ''Here's something that I agreed to do that ended up messing with me psychologically. I was under a lot of pressure with a company I was at previously and they wanted me to lose weight fast.

''So they got me with a nutritionist and had me, like, on all these supplements, and I was injecting myself - this is a common thing 'the girls' do all the way - it makes your body only need certain calories, so I ate 500 calories a day. It was the most unhealthy thing I've ever done.

''I felt like, 'If I don't do this, my album won't come out.' Which it didn't! So it's not like it even worked!''