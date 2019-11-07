Johnny Marr has quashed rumours The Smiths are set to reunite.

Earlier this week, a fan sparked speculation the legendary band - who split up in 1987 - were ''closer than ever'' to making a return, but when another fan asked the guitarist if the gossip was true, he made a quip comparing his former bandmate, frontman Morrissey, who is pro-Brexit, to the leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage.

He simply wrote back on Twitter: ''Nigel Farage on guitar.''

Morrissey courted controversy when he said the result of the EU Referendum in June was ''magnificent'' and he also hailed Farage a ''liberal educator''.

Marr later addressed his comments and insisted he has nothing to do with his bandmate's political opinions and that he doesn't see the band - which was also comprised of Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce - making a comeback anytime soon.

He said: ''I can only really speak for myself, I don't feel like it's necessary at all really.

''I really like moving forward. Myself and Andy (Rourke, bass player) play together when I'm over in New York ... he plays a couple of songs with me and that's always really nice, but that's really as far as it needs to go I think.''

Marr also previously insisted Morrissey's outbursts can't taint the 'This Charming Man' hitmakers' legacy because people know they're nothing to do with the band.

He said: ''It seems to be upsetting people more than it's actually upsetting me.

''Me and Morrissey were always very different people. It's OK. You can't change history.

''The Smiths stood for the marginalised, and the disenfranchised, whether that was because of your sexuality or your lifestyle or your sensibility, or where you were born, or your race.

''Everybody knows The Smiths were never about hate. I don't think of The Smiths any differently.

''Anything else, it's not The Smiths, it's something else. And that hasn't been anything to do with me for 30 years.''