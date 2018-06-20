Johnny Marr believes pop music is too ''sanitised'' nowadays.

The 54-year-old musician is much more interested in rock music because people can forget the ''shiny corporate world'' when they listen to such songs, and despite pop stars baring all in music videos he doesn't find the genre to be ''sexy'' or ''atmospheric''.

He said: ''Sonically, rock music interests me at the moment.

''It's the idea of modern rock and also what can be explored in it - not just lyrically but in terms of a mood.

''I don't think we're ready yet to throw away music that is sexy, driving, atmospheric or stirring.

''At the moment, I don't think pop music is any of those things. I'm a fan of pop music but I don't think pop music is sexy. No matter what the videos look like and no matter what people are saying in songs, I think it's all pretty sanitised.

''There's a feeling in a rock band and when you go to a rock gig that makes you forget that shiny corporate world.''

The Smiths guitarist has just dropped his third solo album, 'Call the Comet', and counts the record as his ''favourite'' record he has ever released.

He said: ''I feel like I'm coming out of the studio rubbing my eyes, blinking. I spent all of last year obsessively creating this record and thinking about it as you go to sleep and when you wake up.

''You never know how it's going to go. It's my favourite record I've done.''

While Johnny is more interested in rock music nowadays, he credits musical duo Let's Eat Grandma for making ''good pop records'', and is also a big fan of alternative bands Goat Girl, Yak and US rockers Sunflower Bean.

He added to NME: ''I think there's a lot of great guitar bands around. I think Goat Girl are very good. They just sound like now.

''I don't even know if Yak are still around, but I always really liked Yak - they're really on the money. Some of the psych bands that have been around for a bit too, like Black Angels.

''I think Courtney Barnett is really good. I like Sunflower Bean are great too - they're a bit psych. You know, it's girls voices. Girls are making good records, I think.

''Let's Eat Grandma make good pop records. There's a lot of good music around and there always will be.''