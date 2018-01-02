Johnny Marr has admitted he gets mistaken for Noel Gallagher at least ''every month''.

The Smiths guitarist - who worked with Noel on 'If Love Is The Law' from his new High Flying Birds album 'Who Built The Moon?' - has told his friend that is regularly asked if he is the former Oasis rocker when he's out in public.

Speaking in a new interview for Noel Gallagher's official Facebook page, he said: ''I think he thought I was joking about this, until he saw it. If I'm walking around - if not every week, every month - someone says to me, 'Are you Noel Gallagher?'

''And I've told him this - I'm obviously not Noel, but it's because I look like a guitar player. So he's become the sort of generic term for 'rock musician', so I'm alright with that ... I sometimes go 'yeah'. But occasionally [if it's] some little kid in Manchester ... I go, 'Look, you know I'm not Noel Gallagher, right, 'cause he's so recognisable.' And they go, 'Well who are you then?' ''

Johnny also explained how Noel is in a special group - including the likes of Madonna - who don't need a surname for people to know who others are referring to.

He added: ''The other thing about him as well, if someone says 'What you doing?', and I say I'm working with Noel, you don't have to say Noel Gallagher anymore ... So he's become one of those people, you just have the one name now like Madonna.''

The 54-year-old Mancunian musician discussed how Noel, 50, is a favourite with taxi drivers outside of the pair's hometown of Manchester.

He explained: ''Taxi drivers love him. I get it, 'cause I'm from the north and I guess I look like a musician, I get the 'You from Manchester then? I had Noel in my cab a few weeks ago. Great, top guy.'

''I won't tell you what the rest of the conversation goes like. 'Top man, top man - mates with him are you? Were you in Oasis?' Oh, it's a long story mate.''