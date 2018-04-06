Rock legend Johnny Marr has announced that his new album 'Call The Comet' will be released on June 15.
Johnny Marr's new album 'Call The Comet' will be released on June 15.
The 54-year-old musician - who is best known for his time with The Smiths - has claimed that his upcomig third solo record will be something than his fans can relate to.
He explained: '''Call The Comet' is my own magic realism.
''It's set in the not-too-distant future and is mostly concerned with the idea of an alternative society. The characters in the songs are searching for a new idealism, although there are some personal songs in there too. It's something that people like me can relate to.''
The 12-track album features new single 'The Tracers', with other highlights including 'Actor Attractor', 'Walk Into The Sea' and 'Bug'.
Johnny is also scheduled to play a series of intimate venues to preview the release of 'Call The Comet', starting in Dublin on May 12 and finishing in Los Angeles on June 5.
The guiarist - who released his earlier solo albums, 'The Messenger'and 'Playland', in 2013 and 2014 respectively - previously spoke of his determination to sound distinct from The Smiths.
Johnny - who has also appeared in various bands since The Smiths, including Modest Mouse and the Cribs - shared: ''As successful as that was and as much as people loved it, when you're 24 or 25 you don't want to have a label stuck on your forehead and just be going round on a conveyor belt for the rest of your life, no matter how good that label is.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.