Johnny Marr's new album 'Call The Comet' will be released on June 15.

The 54-year-old musician - who is best known for his time with The Smiths - has claimed that his upcomig third solo record will be something than his fans can relate to.

He explained: '''Call The Comet' is my own magic realism.

''It's set in the not-too-distant future and is mostly concerned with the idea of an alternative society. The characters in the songs are searching for a new idealism, although there are some personal songs in there too. It's something that people like me can relate to.''

The 12-track album features new single 'The Tracers', with other highlights including 'Actor Attractor', 'Walk Into The Sea' and 'Bug'.

Johnny is also scheduled to play a series of intimate venues to preview the release of 'Call The Comet', starting in Dublin on May 12 and finishing in Los Angeles on June 5.

The guiarist - who released his earlier solo albums, 'The Messenger'and 'Playland', in 2013 and 2014 respectively - previously spoke of his determination to sound distinct from The Smiths.

Johnny - who has also appeared in various bands since The Smiths, including Modest Mouse and the Cribs - shared: ''As successful as that was and as much as people loved it, when you're 24 or 25 you don't want to have a label stuck on your forehead and just be going round on a conveyor belt for the rest of your life, no matter how good that label is.''