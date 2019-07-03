Johnny Marr has announced a hometown show.

The former Smiths star will play Manchester's Albert Hall on September 4 after a summer of festivals and UK shows.

The 55-year-old musician recently wowed fans with a surprise appearance during The Killers' headline set at Glastonbury Festival over the weekend, where they played a rendition of hit Smiths song 'This Charming Man'.

And this summer he's set to appear at a host of festivals in the UK and Europe, including Tramlines, Truck, Nile Rodgers' Meltdown, Roskilde, Mad Cool, Rock En Seine, Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

Marr recently released new single 'Armatopia', which followed the release of his acclaimed 2018 LP 'Call The Comet'.

Speaking about the track, which he has labelled ''Eco-Disco'', he said: '''Armatopia' is the odd state we find the ecology and ourselves in today. ''Have those in control made people feel like there's only one thing left they can do? 'We're smoking till we burn out', so we dance and party. It's Eco-Disco for 2019.''

Meanwhile, Marr - who was the guitarist and co-songwriter for The Smiths - recently admitted he wants to reunite with Bernard Sumner to make music together ''in the future''.

The 'Easy Money' singer teamed up with the New Order and Joy Division rocker in the 90s to form alternative dance supergroup Electronic, and has now said he'd love to get back in the studio with Bernard, as well as New Order's other members Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert.

He said: ''I think me and Bernard will probably do something again in the future, Maybe I'd like to rope Stephen Morris in at some point.

''Stephen's always been one of my favourite musicians - not just because he's from Manchester, but no one's ever managed to play like him, before or since. Also, I really rate Gillian too. So maybe I'll just join New Order ... on bass.''

Johnny Marr's 2019 tour dates are:

July 5 - Roskilde, Denmark, Roskilde Festival

July 12 - Lisbon, Portugal, Nos Alive

July 13 - Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool Festival

July 19 - Norwich, Waterfront

July 20 - Sheffield, Tramlines Festival

July 26 - Cheshire, Carfest North

July 27 - Oxford, Truck Festival

July 28 - Birmingham, Inner City Live

July 31 - Hull, The Welly Club

August 1 - Middlesborough, Middlesbrough Empire

August 2 - Inverness, Belladrum

August 8 - London, Nile Rodgers' Meltdown Festival

August 10 - Edinburgh, Edinburgh Summer Sessions

August 13 - Budapest, Hungary, Sziget Festival

August 14 - Belgrade, Belgrade Beer Fest

August 17 - Netherland, Lowlands Festival

August 18 - Hasselt, Belgium, Pukkelpop

August 22 - Charleville-Mézières, France, Cabaret Vert

August 23 - Paris, France, Rock En Seine

August 25 - Turin, Italy, Today's Festival

September 4 - Manchester, Albert Hall