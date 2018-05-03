TV star Johnny Knoxville has revealed he is open to the possibility of making another 'Jackass' movie.
Johnny Knoxville is open to making another 'Jackass' movie.
The 47-year-old actor rose to international prominence on the back of his starring appearances on the MTV stunt show, which was subsequently turned into a series of movies, and Johnny has refused to rule out the prospect of resurrecting the franchise.
Speaking to Collider, Johnny shared: ''There could be another 'Jackass', there's no plans for one right now, but there could be.
''I think if we did do another one we'd need to bring in a lot of young guys ... you know, do a little changing of the guard eventually. But I think we could possibly have another with this cast.''
Johnny recently filmed his latest movie, 'Action Point', in which he stars as the owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed without any safety considerations.
The 'Jackass'-like film features a series of dangerous stunts, and at one stage, Johnny's eyeball even popped out during the shoot.
Recalling the final two days of the shoot, Johnny said: ''The make-up ladies, two of them, they started crying.
''I was like, 'It's OK, it's gonna be OK!' I had been to the ER so much by that point, I think everyone was over me going to the emergency room.''
Johnny also opened up about his unsophisticated approach to the film.
He confessed: ''I thought of the most painful stunts I could, and we made a film. And boy did it cost me: I got more injured on this than on any 'Jackass' film I've ever done.''
