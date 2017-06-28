Johnny Galecki has lost his home after it burned down during a massive wild fire.

The 'Big Bang Theory' actor wasn't at the property when a blaze tore through the community of San Luis Opispo, California on Monday (26.06.17) night, destroying many properties as it swept through 1,200 acres of land.

Johnny gave thanks to the California Fire and Sheriff's Office for their response and efforts to contain the fire.

He said in a statement to TMZ: ''I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt.''

The 42-year-old actor hasn't visited the property since it burned down but plans to visit the site, which is located about 190 miles outside Los Angeles, once it's safe to do so to see if he can salvage any of his belongings.

Despite the loss of his own house - which is not Johnny's primary residence and has been described as his ''getaway'' home - the actor's thoughts are with others in the local community, and he believes the situation will bring them ''even closer and stronger''.

He added in his statement: ''My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly. It's never the structures that create a community, it's the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuilt.''