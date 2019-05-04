Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend are expected their first child together.

The 43-year-old actor and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, have announced her pregnancy in a post on Johnny's Instagram page.

He shared two pictures of them together and wrote: ''We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world.

''We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.''

Alaina shared an identical post on her own Instagram page.

Johnny and Alaina went public with their romance on social media in September, and made their red carpet debut in November at the E! People's Choice Awards.

Johnny plays scientist Leonard Hofstadter in 'The Big Bang Theory', about a group of scientist friends living in California.

He dated his co-star Kaley Cuoco before they split in 2009.

Meanwhile, Johnny and his co-stars recently admitted they were deeply emotional at the final 'Big Bang Theory' table read.

Johnny commented: ''Roughest page ever read. XO.(sic)''

And Kaley revealed she ''didn't sleep'' after receiving her script for the season 12 finale, which will be the last-ever episode of the long-running series.

She shared a photo of the script, which had ''End of series'' written across the front and captioned her Instagram post: ''Yea, didn't sleep.''

Kaley later posted a photo of her visibly tearful face as she held onto her script.

She captioned the image: ''Post table read for @bigbangtheory_cbs finale episode (sic)''

Former 'Friends' actress Courteney Cox sent her sympathy to the star.

She commented: ''awww I remember that feeling...and you guys have been together even longer (sic)''

And her third post showed off the pile of tissues she'd needed to dry her eyes as she went through the script with her castmates.

Kaley warned viewers to ''prepare'' themselves for the finale, which had left her at a ''loss for words''.

She captioned the post: ''Prepare yourselves ... for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words [heart emoji] Our whole universe ......''