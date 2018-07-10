Johnny Depp has changed his Amber Heard tattoo to ''SCAM.''
Johnny Depp has tweaked the tattoo he got for his now-ex-wife Amber Heard - again.
The 55-year-old actor got the word ''SLIM'' - his nickname for the 'Justice League' star when they were together - etched across his knuckles after they got married in 2015.
But after the 32-year-old actress filed for divorce from him 15 months later - claiming in the court documents that she suffered physical and verbal abuse from him during their relationship, allegations she later dropped - Johnny changed the inking to ''SCUM.''
And it seems he's still not happy with the body artwork as he's had the word changed once again to include a large red anarchy symbol inked to read ''SCAM.''
Johnny's Hollywood Vampires bandmate Tommy Henriksen shared a shot of the 'Alice in Wonderland' star's sore hand on his Instagram account last week and accompanied it with the caption: ''You wanted it...you got it... (sic)''
It's been a tough time for Johnny recently as his 16-year-old son Jack, whom he has with Vanessa Paradis, was reported to be suffering from ''serious health problems'' last week - leading to the actress pulling out of her film 'A Knife in the Heart' premiere.
Following the news of Jack's illness, it was speculated that Johnny - who also has daughter Lily-Rose, 19, with his former partner - would cut short his European tour with the Hollywood Vampires, but it seems he's planning to carry on with the shows and will reunite with his family in a few weeks after his son started to make a recovery.
A source said recently: ''He will spend time with both of his kids once the tour is over in July. Johnny is doing great.''
'A Knife in the Heart' director Yann Gonzalez has caused the speculation about Jack's health after explaining Vanessa's absence from the premiere.
He said: ''Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son's serious health problems.''
