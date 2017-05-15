Johnny Depp is set to star in 'King of the Jungle'.

The 53-year-old actor - who is known for playing the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise - has been confirmed to appear in the dark comedy, which will be based on an article titled 'John McAfee's Last Stand' published in Wired magazine, according to Variety.

The production is based on the true story of John McAfee the technology expert - who created the McAfee Antivirus software - and relocated to the jungle in Belize in Central America after he earned his fortune.

'King of the Jungle' will continue to explore how McAfee coped in the unusual location where he is believed to have founded a compound of ''guns, sex, and madness'', and how he slips into a life of crime and debauchery after US expatriate Gregory Viant Faull is found dead, which is a crime McAfee was believed to have committed, although he was not charged.

McAfee's story continues to capture his next move to Guatemala where he pleaded for asylum, feigned suffering from a heart attack and was deported back to America in 2012.

It has been reported the upcoming movie starring the 'Edward Scissorhands' star will be directed and produced by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, whilst the script will be penned by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski.

Condé Nast's Dawn Ostroff and Jeremy Steckler are also on hand to produce the movie alongside Charlie Gogolak, Joshua Davis, Marc Butan and Joshuah Bearman.

Condé Nast Entertainment, Zaftig Films, MadRiver Pictures, and Epic Entertainment are also backing the production, whilst IMR International are on board to handle the foreign sales at Cannes and CAA will oversee domestic rights.