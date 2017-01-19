Johnny Depp served up a passionate speech to his fans as he picked up his 14th People's Choice Award on Wednesday night (18Jan17), thanking them for their support through a tough 2016.
The shy actor was named Favorite Movie Icon at the prizegiving in Los Angeles and he appeared humbled and grateful for his latest accolade. The gong comes after a year during which he lost him mum and divorced his actress wife Amber Heard, who accused him of abusing her throughout their 15-month marriage.
"I came here tonight for one reason only... for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad, have stuck by me, trusted me...," Johnny said in his first official public appearance since his divorce drama. "You very very graciously invited me here again once again tonight. I appreciate that very much. You have no idea how much I appreciate that."
He added, "I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and by your well wishes to my family and myself, which is why it's especially meaningful for me to be here in front of you to say thank you and to tell you that I truly feel that need to thank you."
Depp finished off his acceptance speech by holding his prize above his head, looking up and stating, "Give 'em hell Betty Sue" - a tribute to his late mum.
The other big movie winners at this year's People's Choice Awards included Finding Dory, which was named Favorite Movie and Favorite Family Movie, Robert Downey, Jr., who picked up the Favorite Action Movie Actor honour, Tom Hanks (Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor), Melissa MCCarthy (Favorite Comedic Movie Actress), and Kevin Hart (Favorite Comedic Movie Actor).
The full list of winners at the People's Choice Awards is as follows:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Finding Dory
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Ryan Reynolds
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Jennifer Lawrence
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE
Deadpool
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS
Margot Robbie
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR
Robert Downey, Jr.
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE
Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Dory
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR
Kevin Hart
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS
Melissa MCCarthy
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR
Tom Hanks
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS
Blake Lively
FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE
Finding Dory
FAVORITE MOVIE ICON
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE
Bad Moms
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE
Me Before You
FAVORITE THRILLER MOVIE
The Girl on the Train
FAVORITE TV SHOW
Outlander
FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY
The Big Bang Theory
FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTOR
Jim Parsons
FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA
Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS
Priyanka Chopra, Quantico
FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTOR
Justin Chambers
FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY
Baby Daddy
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA
Criminal Minds
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTOR
Mark Harmon
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Lopez, Shades of Blue
FAVORITE CABLE TV DRAMA
Bates Motel
FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTOR
Freddie Highmore
FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTRESS
Vera Farmiga
FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES
Fuller House
FAVORITE PREMIUM DRAMA SERIES
Orange is the New Black
FAVORITE NETWORK SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW
Supernatural
FAVORITE CABLE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW
The Walking Dead
FAVORITE PREMIUM SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES
Outlander
FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTOR
Sam Heughan
FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTRESS
Caitriona Balfe
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM
Good Morning America
FAVORITE LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST
Jimmy Fallon
FAVORITE ANIMATED TV SHOW
The Simpsons
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR
Dwayne Johnson, Ballers
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
FAVORITE COMPETITION TV SHOW
The Voice
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST
Ellen DeGeneres
FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES
Matt LeBlanc, Man With a Plan
FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY
Man with a Plan
FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA
This Is Us
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Britney Spears
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Justin Timberlake
FAVORITE POP ARTIST
Britney Spears
FAVORITE R&B ARTIST
Rihanna
FAVORITE GROUP
Fifth Harmony
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Niall Horan
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Blake Shelton
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE COUNTRY GROUP
Little Big Town
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST
G-Eazy
FAVORITE ALBUM
If I’m Honest / Blake Shelton
FAVORITE SONG
Can't Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake
FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA STAR
Cameron Dallas
FAVORITE YOUTUBE STAR
Lilly Singh
FAVORITE COMEDIC COLLABORATION
Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief
FAVORITE HUMANITARIAN
Tyler Perry
FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA CELEBRITY
Britney Spears
