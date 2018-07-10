Johnny Depp is being sued for allegedly punching a crew member on upcoming movie 'City of Lies'.
Johnny Depp is being sued for allegedly assaulting a crew member on 'City of Lies'.
Gregg 'Rocky' Brooks has accused the 55-year-old actor of ''maliciously and forcefully'' punching him twice in his ribs before saying he'd pay the location manager $100,000 to ''punch [him] in the face'' in April 2017 and claimed he suffered ''physical pain and emotional and psychological injury'' as a result.
In his legal documents, the crew member slammed the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star over his conduct, alleging he ''was intentional and malicious and done for the purpose of causing plaintiff to suffer humiliation.''
And he claimed Johnny's ''intoxication and temper created a hostile, abusive and unsafe work environment,'' which eventually resulted in him being assaulted by Johnny during filming of the crime thriller.
Gregg claimed he was eventually fired from the movie when he refused to sign a release waiving his right to sue over the incident.
His attorney, Arbella Azizian, said in a statement: ''My client wants to make sure Mr. Depp is held accountable for his conduct on set so that, in the future, others will not be put in the same situation.''
When reports of an alleged altercation were first raised earlier this year, director Brad Furman defended Johnny and praised the actor as a ''consummate professional''.
He said in a statement: ''Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists.
''He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect.
''Movies can be stressful, and nonevents often become exaggerated. We all love stories -- there isn't one here.''
'City of Lies' - a drama focused on the investigation of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur's murders which also stars Forest Whitaker - is expected to be released in September 2018.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
Edward Scissorhands is no ordinary boy, as his name may tell. Created by a genius...