Johnny Depp once bought a sofa from the Kardashian family for $7,000.
Johnny Depp reportedly once spent $7,000 on a sofa that had been used on the set of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' for his daughter Lily-Rose.
The 54-year-old actor is believed to have bought the lavish piece of furniture, which once belonged to the famous family and used on their E! reality TV show, for the hefty price tag because the now-18-year-old model wanted it on display in her bedroom, but the piece never got used and he immediately put it into storage.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star's extravagant spending was revealed in court documents submitted on Thursday (20.07.17) by The Management Group.
The company is locked in a bitter battle with Johnny as he has claimed they were responsible for his terrible financial situation - something they vehemently deny and have alleged that he landed himself in that position because he ignored their advice.
In the documents, obtained by 'The Hollywood Reporter', TMG said: ''Throughout the entire 17-year period that TMG represented Depp, Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford
''Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today. He has refused to live within his means, despite the best efforts of TMG and the repeated warnings about his financial condition from TMG and his advisers.''
As well as the sofa, Johnny allegedly spent $17,000 on handbags and luggage at Prada, and was then charged more than $500,000 to keep the collectibles in storage.
The situation was first handed over to the courts in January when Johnny tried to sue the company - who then countersued him - for $25 million for allegedly causing him to lose ''tens of millions of dollars'' over the years due to ''gross misconduct.''
The lawsuit came hot on the heels of Johnny and his ex-wife Amber Heard's divorce being finalised following an eight-month battle between both clients.
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
Edward Scissorhands is no ordinary boy, as his name may tell. Created by a genius...