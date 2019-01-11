Johnny Depp has settled a lawsuit brought against him by two of his former bodyguards.
Johnny Depp has settled a lawsuit with two former bodyguards who accused him of exposing them to ''illegal substances''.
Eugene Arreola and Miguel Sanchez, had taken legal action against the 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald' star after claiming he had acted erratically and created a ''toxic'' working environment thanks to the ''unsafe conditions'' they were in during their time protecting him from 2016 to 2017, but they have now reached an agreement over the case.
Court documents were filed in Los Angeles by the bodyguards on January 4 to inform the court they had ''reached a conditional settlement which settles and resolved the entire matter as to each Defendant and each Plaintiff.''
All future hearings in the matter were cancelled and the case has now been closed.
The terms of the settlement haven't been disclosed so it is unclear whether the 55-year-old star has had to pay out any money as part of the deal.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor hadn't filed any legal responses to the case at any point.
When the men filed their lawsuit last May, they sued for a range of reasons including unpaid wages and wrongful termination and claimed they ''found themselves in situations that required more than what a bodyguard would be expected to do''.
More specifically, Arreola and Sanchez alleged that they were ''asked repeatedly to drive vehicles that contained illegal substances, open containers and minors''.
In the lawsuit, they also claimed that they were ''forced to protect [Depp] from himself and his vices while in public, becoming caretakers for him''.
The bodyguards explain that the ''unsafe conditions and situations'' in which they were forced to work led to them developing ''stress-related injuries''.
Neither Arreola and Sanchez was paid overtime in almost two years, according to the bodyguards, who also claim they weren't afforded meal and rests breaks, which are a legal requirement.
But despite the lawsuit, the security professionals insisted they don't bear any ''ill will'' towards the Hollywood star.
A section of the lawsuit reads: ''[Arreola and Sanchez] were forced to leave their jobs despite claiming that they enjoyed many of the people they worked with and had no ill will toward Johnny Depp.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
Edward Scissorhands is no ordinary boy, as his name may tell. Created by a genius...