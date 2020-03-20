Johnny Depp's Kentucky estate has reportedly been sold for less than half of its value
Johnny Depp's Kentucky estate has been sold for less than half of its value
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star initially had the ranch-style abode listed for almost $3.4 million but according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, it's now being shown as sold at a price of $1.35 million, despite being valued at $2.33 million.
Johnny initially purchased the far for $950,000 in 1995 but sold it for a small profit at $1 million in 2001, only to rebuy it for his mother, Sue Palmer, four years later for double its previous sale price.
The estate, which was nicknamed Betty Sue's Family Farm in honour of the 56-year-old actor's mom, who died in 2016, was put up for auction in 2017.
However, his business manager at the time refused to accept the top bid of $1.4 million.
The 6,000 square-foot house features seven bedrooms and a garage big enough for four cars.
The estate is a haven for equine enthusiasts as it comes with three barns, 15 stalls, paddocks, four automatic waterers, gourmet kitchen, managers' quarters and a separate guesthouse.
Should any potential buyers need to top up their tans they might like to note the abode has a sun room, and there is also an outdoor pool for cooling off after a sunbathing session.
The 'Sweeney Todd' star started selling some houses following his split from ex-wife Amber Heard in May 2016.
He offloaded two of his homes in October and November 2016, making more than $5.5 million after selling for $2.54 million and $3.09 million respectively.
He also sold most of his five Los Angeles' penthouses, after listing the quintet for a combined $12.78 million.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
Edward Scissorhands is no ordinary boy, as his name may tell. Created by a genius...