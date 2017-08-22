Johnny Depp has sold the fourth of his five penthouses for $1.82 million.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star listed the quintet for a combined $12.78 million and he now has just one left to offload after letting the latest of his homes go, a three-bedroom condo in downtown Los Angeles.

All five of the abodes are in the Eastern Columbia Building in LA and, according to the Los Angeles Times, Johnny's latest sale features beautiful views out to the city and mountains thanks to the pad's extra-large windows.

The abode would be perfect for one of the city's tall professional basketball players as it has high ceilings, or a photographer might enjoy the master bedroom's picturesque skyline views.

If he hadn't had enough of water while shooting the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film franchise, the actor could have used his apartment's saltwater pool, which is situated on a sky deck.

What's more, the penthouse boasts a spa and fitness area, ideal for keeping in shape and then relaxing in between hectic filming schedules.

Johnny has one more of his five abodes up for sale and that is on the market for a slightly cheaper price of $1.79 million.

The 'Sweeney Todd' star started selling some houses following his split from Amber Heard last year.

He offloaded two of his homes in October and November 2016, making more than $5.5 million after selling for $2.54 million and $3.09 million respectively.