Johnny Depp's 16-year-old son Jack is said to be suffering with ''serious'' health issues at the moment.
Johnny Depp's son is reportedly ''seriously'' unwell.
The 55-year-old actor's 16-year-old son Jack is said to be dealing with some health issues at the moment and his mother Vanessa Paradis was forced to pull out of the premiere of her new film 'A Knife In The Heart' in Paris, France, at the last minute on Tuesday (26.06.18) after she reportedly received some ''very bad news''.
The movie's director Yann Gonzalez explained to French publication Public that Vanessa could not be at the premiere because she needed to be with her sick son.
He said: ''Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son's serious health problems.''
It's not known what is wrong with Jack or whether his father Johnny - who was in Munich, Germany, earlier this week performing with his band Hollywood Vampires - has now flown to be with him in France during this frightening time.
This isn't the first time Johnny and Vanessa - who never married but spent 14 years together - have had to deal with a health scare as their daughter Lily, now 19, was rushed to hospital in 2007 when she contracted e-coli poisoning.
It was said to be ''touch and go'' for the actress for a little while after the illness - which is commonly caused by improperly cooked meat, unpasteurised milk or water contamination - resulted in temporary kidney failure.
Johnny said after her recovery: ''When my daughter was ill in Great Ormond Street, it was the darkest period of my life. I'd always done these visits but after that experience the visits became more and more important.
''The kids [at the hospital] are so courageous but to be able to bring a smile or a giggle to the parents means everything in the world to me.''
