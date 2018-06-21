Johnny Depp was ''as low as'' he'd ever been when he faced financial troubles amid his public divorce from ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has opened up about the tough period of his life early last year when he finalised his divorce on the same day he filed a $25 million lawsuit against his business managers The Mandel Company, whom he blamed for the $40 million debt he was in.

Speaking candidly about that period, he told Rolling Stone magazine: ''I was as low as I believe I could have gotten... The next step was, 'You're going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you're going to leave there with your eyes closed.' I couldn't take the pain every day.''

As both sagas were brought into the public eye, Depp, 55, was struggling behind the scenes but put his focus onto other artistic endeavors.

As well as touring with his band The Hollywood Vampires - which also includes Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry - the star also started writing his memoirs using a typewriter.

He added: ''I poured myself a vodka in the morning and started writing until the tears filled my eyes and I couldn't see the page anymore.

''I kept trying to figure out what I'd done to deserve this. I'd tried being kind to everyone, helping everyone, being truthful to everyone. The truth is most important to me. And all this still happened.''

Following Depp and Heard's divorce, the latter won a whopping $7 million in her settlement, which she split between two charities, American Civil Liberties Union, and CHLA.

Meanwhile, The Mandel Company hit back at his allegations of fraud, negligent misrepresentation, wrongful foreclosure and a breach of fiduciary duty with a cross-complaint.

In court documents at the time, the firm stated: ''TMG did everything within its power over the last 17 years to protect Depp from himself and to keep Depp financially solvent...

''However, ultimately TMG did not have the power or ability to control Depp's spending or his numerous other vices, or to force Depp to make wiser financial decisions.''