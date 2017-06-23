Johnny Depp's former management knew he had ''gotten physical'' with Amber Heard and the actor pressured his assistant to say text messages had been fabricated, it has been claimed in court documents.
Johnny Depp's former management knew he had ''gotten physical'' with Amber Heard, it has been claimed in court documents.
The 'Black Mass' actor split from the 'Danish Girl' star last year amid accusations he was abusive, and although he has always denied the claims, The Management Group (TMG) stated they knew he was ''volatile'' in filings submitted as part of their ongoing legal battle with their famous former client.
In documents submitted this week, they said: ''During his recent divorce from Amber Heard, Depp publicly and repeatedly denied having physically assaulted his former wife and accused her of manufacturing the allegations to 'extend her 15 minutes of fame' .
''However, [TMG were] informed well after the fact through communications with various house staff and security that Depp had been extremely volatile and sometimes 'gotten physical' with Heard. [They] were also later informed that Depp had violently kicked Heard during an incident that took place in or around 2014.''
During the bitter divorce battle, Amber made public texts she had exchanged with the 54-year-old star's assistant, in which the employee apologised for his boss' behaviour, but the actor denied the texts were real - a claim which TMG dispute.
The filming continued: ''Depp and his long-time assistant publicly denied the messages and outrageously accused Heard of manufacturing them.
''TMG is informed and believes that Depp knew full well that the text messages were genuine, but pressured and berated his assistant to falsely challenge the texts publicly.''
Elsewhere in the lengthy document, the company alleged their former client - who has kids Lily-Rose, 18, and Jack, 15, with ex-partner Vanessa Paradis - had lied to unspecified ''public authorities'' about a family issue.
According to Hollywood Gossip, they stated: [Depp was being] interviewed by public authorities relating to a serious and troubling issue involving his family ... [Depp] knowingly lied to public authorities in several respects in connection with these matters... [His actions] marked lack of concern for certain serious family issues.''
Depp is locked in a legal battle with his former management company after he sued them for mismanaging his money, while they hit back insisting his financial problems are his own fault.
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
Edward Scissorhands is no ordinary boy, as his name may tell. Created by a genius...