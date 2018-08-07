Johnny Depp's upcoming Notorious B.I.G. movie 'City of Lies' has been pulled from the release schedule a month before it was set to his the big screen.
The film - a drama focused on the investigation of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur's murders - was slated to be released next month, but it's future appears uncertain.
As reported by Variety, a spokesman for Global Road Entertainment confirmed that the film is now undated and will not be hitting its planned September 7 unveiling.
The latest update comes after the 55-year-old actor was sued for allegedly assaulting crew member Gregg 'Rocky' Brooks, who accused Depp of ''maliciously and forcefully'' punching him twice in his ribs before saying he'd pay the location manager $100,000 to ''punch [him] in the face'' in April 2017.
He claimed he suffered ''physical pain and emotional and psychological injury'' as a result, and in his legal documents, the crew member slammed the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star over his conduct, alleging he ''was intentional and malicious and done for the purpose of causing plaintiff to suffer humiliation''.
And he claimed Johnny's ''intoxication and temper created a hostile, abusive and unsafe work environment,'' which eventually resulted in him being assaulted by Johnny during filming of the crime thriller.
Gregg claimed he was eventually fired from the movie when he refused to sign a release waiving his right to sue over the incident.
His attorney, Arbella Azizian, said in a statement: ''My client wants to make sure Mr. Depp is held accountable for his conduct on set so that, in the future, others will not be put in the same situation.''
When reports of an alleged altercation were first raised earlier this year, director Brad Furman defended Johnny and praised the actor as a ''consummate professional''.
He said in a statement: ''Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists.
''He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect.
''Movies can be stressful, and nonevents often become exaggerated. We all love stories -- there isn't one here.''
