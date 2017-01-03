Johnny Depp's attorney has urged a Los Angeles judge to dismiss Amber Heard's "embarrassing grab" for more cash in their $7 million (£5.7 million) divorce settlement.
The Rum Diary co-stars became embroiled in a nasty court battle in May (16), when the actress filed to end her 15-month marriage to Depp.
She went on to accuse him of verbally and physically abusing her throughout their relationship, but in August (16), Depp agreed to settle the divorce drama by paying his ex $7 million, which she announced would be donated to charities benefiting domestic violence victims and sick children.
Their legal fight continued to rumble on after Heard recently accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of failing to pay a portion of the settlement money by their court-approved deadline, holding up the process to finalise their divorce, and now she is reportedly seeking to renegotiate the settlement funds to score a bigger pay-off.
However, Depp's legal representative, Laura Wasser, is challenging the motion in court, insisting a deal is a deal, according to TMZ.com.
In the legal filing, Wasser claims Heard's request is "a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame", adding it is clearly "an embarrassing grab for additional and unwarranted attorney's fees".
Heard isn't the only one who wants her legal costs covered - last month (Dec16), Depp called for his ex to pay $100,000 (£81,700) toward his attorney's bills. He also asked for permission to deduct the sum from his next divorce settlement payment if the actress doesn't hand over the money on time.
A hearing for his motion has been scheduled for 13 January (17).
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
Edward Scissorhands is no ordinary boy, as his name may tell. Created by a genius...
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...