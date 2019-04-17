Johnny Depp believes surveillance video footage will prove he didn't abuse Amber Heard.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is suing his ex-wife for defamation and as part of his supporting evidence in the case, he's submitted video footage taken from the cameras inside the elevators of their former apartment building, which was shot three days after he was accused of hitting the 'Danish Girl' actress in the face and trashing their apartment.

The clips, which have been obtained by The Blast, show Amber, her sister Whitney, and a friend entering and exiting the elevator multiple times and Johnny's legal team believe there are no signs of physical injury on the actress' face even though ''she and her two friends claimed in picturesque detail that Johnny Depp smashed Ms. Heard's face and 'destroyed' his own penthouse.''

The 55-year-old actor's lawyer, Adam Waldman, said: ''Ms. Heard famously appeared in Court 6 days later with a battered-appearing face, seeking divorce and a temporary restraining order against Mr. Depp.''

In total, 87 videos were taken of Amber between May 21-26 2016, and she interacted with multiple employees of the building, who have testified that they did not see any injuries on her.

In response to the lawsuit, last week, the 'Aquaman' actress detailed a number of alleged incidents in another court filing, and claimed Johnny was often too ''drunk'' to remember what had happened.

She said: ''About a year into our relationship, I began to witness Johnny abusing drugs and alcohol ... On some occasions, when Johnny simultaneously used both illegal narcotics and prescription medications I have had to get him medical attention. Whenever he was using, I worried for both of us. He would become a totally different person, often delusional and violent. We called that version of Johnny, 'the Monster'.

''Johnny often would not remember his delusional and violent conduct after he came out of his drunk or medicated states. ... Because I loved Johnny, I had believed his multiple promises that he could and would get better. I was wrong.''