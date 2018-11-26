Hollywood Vampires rocker Johnny Depp will perform at his friend Shane MacGowan's wedding as the Pogues star ties the knot with Victoria Clarke.
Johnny Depp will play guitar at Shane MacGowan's wedding.
The legendary Pogues star - who has been friends with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor for more than two decades - will marry his long-term partner Victoria Clarke on Monday (26.11.18).
Opening up about their musical choices for the big day, Victoria told the Irish Independent newspaper: ''Johnny Depp is going to be the wedding guitarist.''
While Depp is going to be on hand for the ceremony in Copenhagen, Shane's bride to be revealed the celebration has grown beyond the couple's original plans.
She explained: ''Shane and I are both introverts and we decided that the only solution was to just elope together to someplace that we know nobody and nobody knows us, and keep it a secret.
''But I have discovered something about weddings that I had not realised. People really, really want to show that they love the people that they care about.
''So, much as we might have liked our wedding to be a non-event, and because we have found it impossible to keep it a total secret, a few of our friends and family have elected to make it a tiny but beautiful thing.''
Hollywood Vampires guitarist Depp first worked with MacGowan on the singer's 1994 album 'The Snake', and in 2010 the pair collaborated on a charity cover of Nina Simone's 'I Put A Spell On You'.
More recently, he also played at his pal's 60th birthday party in Dublin back in January.
