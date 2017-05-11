Johnny Depp has said he would tell his younger self to choose a different career path if given the chance, as being an actor could ''get weird''.
The 53-year-old actor has made a name for himself starring in roles such as Captain Jack Sparrow in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise and the titular character in 'Edward Scissorhands', but has joked that if he could give advice to his younger self, he would tell him to never become an actor.
Asked what advice he'd give to his teenage self, Johnny joked to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I would have said get out of this business immediately. No, I would. I would have said, 'Get ready, it's gonna get weird.'''
Meanwhile, it was previously claimed by Johnny's former management company, The Management Group (TMG), that the star never learned his lines for his roles, and instead spent ''years'' paying sound engineers to feed him his dialogue on set instead.
In court documents filed earlier this month by attorney Michael Kump on behalf of TMG's Joel and Robert Mandel - who are countersuing the actor in response to his lawsuit against them for mismanaging his money - TMG alleged: ''Depp insisted that this sound engineer be kept on yearly retainer so that he no longer had to memorise his lines.''
The new documents also allege the 'Black Mass' star may have ''compulsive spending disorder'' and suggested he needs ''a mental examination''.
TMG claim their former client - who they parted ways with in March 2016 - spent over $75 million acquiring and improving 14 homes, including a chain of islands in the Bahamas, multiple houses in Hollywood and a chateau in the south of France.
They also said he splurged on 45 luxury vehicles, ''refused'' to travel on anything other than a private jet, owned 70 collectible guitars and Hollywood memorabilia that filled 12 storage facilities, as well as paying up to $1.2 million a year on a ''personal on-call physician'' and ''millions more to employ an army of attorneys'', who they alleged made a series of ''hush money settlements'' to unnamed parties.
