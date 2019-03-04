Johnny Depp believes he has a number of witnesses that can prove Amber Heard's domestic abuse allegations were false.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, in which he claims her accusations were an ''elaborate hoax'' and his legal team have interviewed a number people under oath, who all claimed they saw no visible injuries on the 'Danish Girl' star when they interacted with her following an alleged altercation.

In transcripts obtained by The Blast, four employees and one neighbour from the couple's former apartment building were deposed and asked about any sign of abuse they may have seen between the pair and all insisted there were none.

Trinity Esparaza, who owns the building's concierge services company, encountered the 32-year-old actress a number of times following an alleged incident on May 21, including two days afterwards, when she did not see any visible injuries to Amber's face or body but noted on May 27 - the day the 'Aquaman' star filed for a temporary restraining order and accused her then-husband of spousal abuse - that she was sporting a ''red cut underneath her right eye and red marks by her eye.''

After seeing pictures which were released when Amber filed for the order against Johnny, Trinity went back and reviewed security footage from the building because she suspected the allegations were ''false'' as the ''time didn't add up'' and she had seen the actress ''several times'' without marks on her face.

Security guard Alex Romero also admitted he had serious doubts about Amber's account because he had seen her a number of times during the week and saw nothing to suggest the actress had been ''punched by anyone'' or had anything thrown at her.

He added: ''I saw the pictures and the next day I saw her. I was like come on, really. I couldn't believe. When I saw her in person, I didn't see anything.''

Two other employees, including the building's general manager Brandon Patterson - also testified they had seen the actress multiple times after the alleged assault and was seen ''without bruises, cuts, redness, swelling or any other injuries to her face''.

And the couple's neighbour, Isaac Baruch - who has been friends with the 'Black Mass' actor for 37 years - told how he saw Amber the morning after the alleged fight and claims she shouted: ''He hit me! He threw a phone and hit me!''

While the actress ''stretched her neck'' to show him her alleged injuries, he didn't see anything and though he saw her mark-free throughout the week, on May 27, there were visible marks on her.

Johnny's attorney has also provided 87 different pieces of recorded video, taken from different cameras before and after the alleged incident.

Amber's lawyer has branded the lawsuit ''frivolous'' and insisted his client won't be silenced.