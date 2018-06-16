Johnny Depp has a ''period of depression'' after making a movie.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star insists he doesn't take acting ''seriously'' but he enjoys being in character because he's a ''shy person'' who feels more comfortable with a different identity to hide behind.

He explained: ''The concept of being a 'serious actor' is the biggest oxymoron going. I still can't take acting seriously, but a bit of method is a useful thing.

''I'll never be the guy who plays Henry VIII and grabs a giant turkey leg while ignoring the packet of Doritos on the table, but I do jump in and out of character.

''At the end of a production there is always a period of depression, because I'm a shy person in life and in character I can be anything.''

The 55-year-old actor is currently touring with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, which also features Alice Cooper and Joe Perry and he admits his acting success is still a ''mystery'' to him as he always wanted to be a musician.

He told The Times newspaper: ''I never left music. I never stopped playing. But I gained a certain amount of success in another field, which is still a mystery to me.

''When I first went to Los Angeles with my band we drove across country in a rented van, breaking down along the way, searching for the almighty record deal. It was my life.

''Then the acting thing started to happen, the band broke up, and I got a job [on '21 Jump Street'] where they were going to pay me $1,200 a week. The first thing I did was call my mom and say, 'Hey, you can quit your job.' ''

The 'Black Mass' actor admitted his movie career has made having a normal life difficult at times.

He said: ''I don't want to be one of those whiny, complaining actors ... S**t, I don't even know if I am an actor, I never made that decision ... But the acting life makes the normal life harder.''