Johnny Depp once got so high, he asked someone to punch him.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor used to enjoy taking sedative Quaaludes - which have been banned in the US for over three decades because of their popularity for recreational use - and even used to make his own version.

He said: ''They're made with just a little bit of arsenic, or strychnine. So the high was far more immediate.''

Recalling how he asked a bouncer in Florida to punch him, he added: ''You either wanted to smile and just be happy with your pals, or f**k, or fight.''

The 54-year-old star bonded with his late friend, journalist Hunter S. Thompson, over drugs and literature and he recalled how his pal once gave him a pipe filled with a sticky resin.

When Johnny took a hit, the room began to spin, much to Hunter's shock.

The 'Dark Shadows' star - who still doesn't know what was in the pipe - said: ''He was like, 'Damn, some kids brought that over, and I took a hit and puked my guts out.' ''

The 'Black Mass' actor even thinks narcotics could have helped with the capture of Osama bin Laden.

He explained in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine: ''You get a bunch of f***ing planes, big f***ing planes that spray s**t, and you drop LSD 25.

''You saturate the f***ing place. Every single thing will walk out of their cave smiling, happy.''

Johnny was left devastated by the deaths of both Hunter in 2005 and Maron Brando in 2004 because they had been his closest confidants.

He said: ''Marlon and Hunter. I needed my guys.''

And the Hollywood Vampires rocker was also left reeling when Tom Petty passed away last October.

He grew tearful as he said: ''We'd call each other and ask, 'Hey, you still smoking?'

''Tom would go, 'Yeah, I'm still smoking,' and I'd feel better: 'Well, if Tom is still smoking, I'm OK.' I loved him.''