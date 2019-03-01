Johnny Depp has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star has submitted court documents against the Hollywood actress in relation to an article she penned for the Washington Post in December 2018.

Court documents obtained by The Blast state: ''Ms. Heard purported to write from the perspective of 'a public figure representing domestic abuse' and claimed that she 'felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out' when she 'spoke up against sexual violence.' The article depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her ... The op-ed's clear implication that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuse is categorically and demonstrably false. Mr. Depp never abused Ms. Heard. Her allegations against him were false when they were made in 2016. They were an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career.''

Whilst the article doesn't specifically mention Johnny, she said she has personally ''felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out'' against domestic violence.

She penned: ''I write this as a woman who had to change my phone number weekly because I was getting death threats. For months, I rarely left my apartment, and when I did, I was pursued by camera drones and photographers on foot, on motorcycles and in cars. Tabloid outlets that posted pictures of me spun them in a negative light. I felt as though I was on trial in the court of public opinion - and my life and livelihood depended on myriad judgments far beyond my control.''

Amber and Johnny's divorce was finalised in January 2017.